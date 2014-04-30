New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Analgesics remained the most important category within OTC, with manufacturers focusing on adding value to their most dynamic products through the offer of line extensions (such as elderly and paediatric lines) and different delivery mechanisms, such as gel and powder, which are more convenient for different needs and perceptions. The latter continued to play a key role in the performance of certain products, such as topic analgesics, with consumers having the strong idea of such products being...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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