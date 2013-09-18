Analgesics in Indonesia - New Report Available

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- By the end of the review period, urban citizens had increasingly high levels of stress related to the long working hours and busy daily routine. Headache and muscular aches then become regular problems among working people, enhancing the demand for analgesics. The positive growth of analgesics was also supported by the rising number of consumers participating in sporting activities, where lack of warming-up and over-exercise frequently led to sprained muscles.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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