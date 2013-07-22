Analgesics in Latvia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Latvia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Improving purchasing power changed customers' preferences for analgesics in 2012. The customers not only bought more packaging but also chose more expensive products that were considered to be less harmful to digestive organs. Ability to spend more was reflected in continuously growing demand for topical analgesics which are higher priced compared to systemic analgesics. Pharmacists point out that Latvia consumers still prefer to eat extensively, especially during holidays, and then take...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Analgesics in Germany
- Analgesics in Colombia
- Analgesics in Israel
- Analgesics in Russia
- Analgesics in Hungary
- Analgesics in Denmark
- Analgesics in Algeria
- Analgesics in Chile
- Analgesics in Brazil
- Analgesics in Slovakia