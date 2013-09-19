Analgesics in Malaysia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Since literacy rates and average education levels increased greatly over the review period, consumers are facing stronger competition in seeking preferable jobs than before. Employees and students are striving harder for careers and their studies. To save time, many consumers were opting to self-medicate with analgesics for quick pain relief. This is the reason for the sustainable strong growth of analgesics in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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