Analgesics in Morocco - New Report Available

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The category continues to progress with a 5% increase in current value terms, mainly because of the average low price of the corresponding drugs, their wide availability throughout the country, and their practicability since they can be used for several illnesses. Sales have been picking up over the last few years as people suffer from the impact of an increasingly stressful life, and the growth over the review period amounts to 24% with 2011 recording one of the strongest year-to-year growth...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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