Analgesics in Nigeria - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Nigeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- Analgesics remains one of the most popular forms of OTC in Nigeria only next to cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies. Analgesics are seen by most Nigerians as on the go first aid remedies and palliatives to pain and undiagnosed ailments. They are also readily available in both conventional and unconventional sales channels making them easily and readily accessible to consumers. Again, because of the potential sales of the category, producers are competing intensely for market share...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
