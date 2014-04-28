Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Analgesics posted a 19% increase in current value sales in 2013 to reach PKR1.3 billion. Low nutrition diets, poor quality lifestyles, low levels of physical activity, noise pollution and high usage of digital media increased stress levels among consumers and boosted the demand for analgesics. Self-medication and word-of-mouth referrals encouraged consumers to purchase OTC analgesics for instant treatment of symptoms.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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