"Analgesics in South Korea" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- During July 2011, many OTC products became available through grocery retail channels in South Korea for the first time. The categories which were benefited from this include digestive remedies and topical analgesics. This means that consumers are now able to purchase topical analgesics in hypermarkets and convenience stores. The Ministry of Health and Welfare decided systemic analgesics, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies and OTC medicated skin care will also become available through...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Analgesics Market in South Africa to 2014 (OTC Healthcare)
- Analgesics Market in South Korea to 2014 (OTC Healthcare)
- Analgesics in South Africa
- Arthroscopy Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Immuno Chemistry Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Other Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Haematology in BRICS Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Hip Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Orthobiologics Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018