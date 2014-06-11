Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Analgesics in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013 analgesics increased by 2% in current value terms to reach GBP541 million. Price increases for private label products and intense marketing activities undertaken by brands helped to sustain value sales. With growth of 3% and 4% in current value terms respectively in 2013, paediatric analgesics and topical analgesics/anaesthetic continued to grow faster than the category as a whole.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser remained the leading company in analgesics in 2013, with a 27% value share. Reckitt Benckiser's Nurofen brand remained the leading brand with a value share of 21% in analgesics in the UK. Following the problems experienced by the brand after the 2011 recall of Nurofen Plus due to contamination with antipsychotic drugs, the brand completely recovered by putting in place an effective marketing strategy which included successful store marketing strategies in leading retailers such as Boots and effective television advertising campaigns.
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Industry Prospects
Analgesics in the UK is expected to remain stagnant in constant value terms over the forecast period, reaching value sales of GBP538 million in 2018. The category is very mature, making it difficult for brands to innovate by launching new formulations or delivery systems which have not already been used, and without having private label manufacturers following suit in a few months.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Analgesics industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Analgesics industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Analgesics in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Analgesics in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Are combination products with acetaminophen still popular?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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