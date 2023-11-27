Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- According to a research report Efficacy Testing Market by Service Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing), Application (Pharma, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Medical Devices, Consumer Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 423 million by 2027 from USD 315 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the regulations for the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Increasing support from governments across the world for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments for research and development activities in these sectors contributes to market growth. Moreover, the growing application of antimicrobial efficacy testing for different types of medical devices, in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and R&D investments in the life sciences space are anticipated to boost the market.



Driver: Rising adoption of quality by design approach



Since the introduction of Quality-by-Design (QbD) concepts, it has been accepted that quality of pharmaceutical products should be designed and built during the manufacturing process. Most of quality problems are related to the way in which a pharmaceutical product was designed. A poor-designed pharmaceutical product will show poor safety and efficacy, no matter how many tests or analyses have been done to verified its quality. Thus, QbD begins with the recognition that quality will not be improved by merely increasing testing of pharmaceutical products. In other words, quality must be built into the product.



Restraint: Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants



Most of the chemical disinfectants currently available in the market have toxic properties. For example, sodium hypochlorite is an effective treatment against blood-borne pathogens but is also highly corrosive and a respiratory irritant, which makes it dangerous for cleaning personnel and building occupants as it causes damage to many surfaces and is toxic when released into the environment. The improper use of these disinfectants can cause environmental hazards and be harmful to patients exposed to them. Disinfectants sold in the US need to be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which classifies these solutions as pesticides; they are regulated under the FIFRA. There is no green certificate currently available for disinfectants in the market.



Due to a growing end-user population demanding greener solutions, the use of disinfectants is becoming limited, with their use being restricted to limited non-critical items and in lower amounts. Manufacturers are now being forced to develop newer and greener alternatives that are less corrosive to the human eyes, such as butyl-free, pH-neutral quaternary, and hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants. In line with this, in 2021, Clorox Healthcare launched the new Clorox Healthcare Versa-Sure Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes that are alcohol-free.



Disinfectant efficacy testing accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market

Based on service type, the efficacy testing market is segmented into antimicrobial/preservative efficacy testing (AET/PET) and disinfectant efficacy testing. In 2021, the disinfectant efficacy testing segment accounted for the largest share of efficacy testing market. The disinfectant efficacy testing segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of environmental and personal hygiene has resulted in the increasing production and use of surface disinfectants. This, in turn, is driving the demand for disinfectant efficacy testing.



The pharmaceutical manufacturing applications segment accounted for the fastest-growing application type segment of the efficacy testing market



The efficacy testing market, by application, is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, cosmetics and personal care product applications, consumer product applications, and medical device applications. The pharmaceutical manufacturing applications segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the stringent regulations for the microbial testing of pharma drugs for regulatory approval and the growing focus on patient safety.



North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market



The efficacy testing market is dominated by North America and is anticipated to be trailed by Europe. It is expected that North America would continue to lead the said market over the forecast period. However, the region of Asia Pacific is estimated to experience a very high CAGR over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific region is foreseen to be fuelled by various elements like growing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about consumer health, and increased expenditure by the government on healthcare industry have bolstered the demand for pharmaceutical products in Asia Pacific region.



