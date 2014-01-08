Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Analysis and Forecast Report on Pasteurised Milk Market in China



Research Background and Research Ideas



Currently, more than 90% of the countries in the world mainly consume pasteurized milk in liquid milk consumption. Pasteurized milk covers 70% of global liquid milk market share, and the proportion is 95% in Europe, 90% in US and over 95% in Australia and New Zealand.



China is the third biggest dairy producer in the world; dairy consumption in China has entered a rapid growing stage. Presently, liquid milk demand in China is dramatically increasing. Before 2000, China’s pasteurized milk consumption accounted for 70-80% of liquid milk consumption. However, the restriction of raw milk quality and raw milk sources distribution, slow cold-chain logistics construction and dairy products consuming capability not matching actual demand resulted in the slowing down development of pasteurized milk market in China.



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With the growth of consumers’ awareness on food safety, the nutritive value of pasteurized milk will be realized by more and more people, so we can expect a huge potential for China pasteurized milk market. Imported pasteurized milk will further promote the market competition in China.



This report will analyze China pasteurized milk market in terms of production, trade, cold-chain logistics and consumption, involving production models, product types, output, packaging types, sales channels, links & cost in cold-chain transportation, trade & related agreements, consumer preference, inter-regional difference and competitiveness of domestic and imported products. In addition, the analysis and evaluation of main importers and domestic producers of pasteurized milk will also be included.



It bases on years of BSNABC’s research and analysis and is expected to be a good reference for our clients to better understand China pasteurized milk market.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



RESEARCH BACKGROUND AND RESEARCH IDEAS



PART ONE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF PASTEURIZED MILK PRODUCTION IN CHINA (2020)



1 Analysis of Pasteurized Milk Production in China



2 Analysis of Product Types & Packaging Types of Pasteurized Milk in China

3 Forecast of Future Pasteurized Milk Production in China (2020)

PART TWO ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF PASTEURIZED MILK CIRCULATION IN CHINA (2020)



4 Pasteurized Milk Circulation Models in China



5 Analysis of Cold-Chain Logistics Cost for Pasteurized Milk in China

PART THREE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF CHINA PASTEURIZED MILK IMPORT (2020)



6 Analysis of Dairy Related Trade Agreements and Policies



7 Analysis of China Pasteurized Milk Import

8 Analysis of Pasteurized Milk Importers in China

9 Forecast of China Pasteurized Milk Import (2020)



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PART FOUR ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF PASTEURIZED MILK CONSUMPTION IN CHINA (2020)



10 Characteristic of Pasteurized Milk Consumption in China



11 Regional Differences of Pasteurized Milk Consumption



12 Milk Bar and Development Potential in China



13 Forecast of Pasteurized Milk Consumption in China (2020)

PART FIVE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OF COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISES IN PASTEURIZED MILK MARKET IN CHINA (2020)37



14 Major Domestic & Foreign Pasteurized Milk Brands in China



15 Competitiveness of Domestic & Foreign Enterprises in China Pasteurized Milk Market



16 Evaluation of Competitiveness of Domestic & Foreign Pasteurized Milk Enterprises in China



18 Analysis of Top 10 Domestic Pasteurized Milk Enterprises in China



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