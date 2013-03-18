Analysis on Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Latest Industry Growth, Forecast Report, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Scope of the report

1.4 Research methodology

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis, By Applications

Chapter 5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration

Chapter 6 Peptide Therapeutics Market – Generic & Innovative Segments



Peptide therapeutics is currently offering a new commercial potential to pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry. To exploit this emerging market, large pharmaceutical and biotechnological firms are actively investing in development of newer peptides for various applications and are also opting for newer technologies for syntheses of these peptides. Cancer is the leading cause of death globally; according to the WHO (World Health Organization), around 12.7 million new cancer cases occurred in the year 2008. About 7 million people die from cancer every year and it is estimated that there will be more than 16 million new cancer cases every year by 2020. With rise in cancer patients and metabolic diseases like diabetes, there has been a push in growth for peptide molecules since chemotherapy, which is the major mode of treatment for cancer, is facing major challenges due to its inability to deliver the correct amount of drug directly. In addition, it affects the normal cells in the body.



Likewise, peptide application in various other treatments has opened a promising avenue for future growth of this market. New routes of peptide administration are being investigated; however the parenteral route continues to dominate this market and accounted for a share of almost 86% of the entire market. Similarly, the technology market is ruled by LPPS (long phase peptide syntheses) and is anticipated to decline owing to huge demand for solid phase peptide syntheses and hybrid syntheses.



This report analyzes the peptide therapeutics market by types of applications (cancer, metabolic, neurological diseases and others), route of administration, by types (innovative and generic), by API therapeutics market (in-house vs. CMO), by peptide therapeutics, and technology. Each of these markets is analyzed by studying the current and future market scenario, with estimation for the period 2010 – 2018 in terms of value in USD million.



The peptide therapeutics market is also segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions. The market for all these geographical regions is provided in the report in terms of revenue. The report provides complete analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the global peptide therapeutics market.



Competitive landscape is provided with market players profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares in 2011 for the key players and CMO players are provided and recommendations to accentuate market shares and ensure sustainability are provided in this report



Key market players profiled in this report are Eli Lilly, Roche, Amylin, Novo-Nordisk, Ipsen and others. While CMOs major players profiled are Bachem, Lonza, Peptisyntha, Polypeptide group and others.



Peptide Therapeutics Market, by Applications

Cancer

Metabolic

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Anti-Infection

Neurology

Gastro Intestinal

Renal

Respiratory

Pain

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market, by Types

Innovative

Generics

Peptide Therapeutics Market, by API Peptide

In-House

CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization)

Peptide Therapeutics by Technology

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Hybrid

Peptide Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW



