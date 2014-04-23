Analysis Report on Food and Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Food and Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Food and Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
The food and drink retailing sector in Brazil is highly competitive and dynamic. Brazilian towns everywhere are dotted with all types of outlets, ranging from hypermarkets to small bakers. Retailers must cater to demanding customers both in the local neighbourhood shops and in the more distant hypermarkets, and place emphasis on the price proposition.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18
Figure 2: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12
Market drivers
Figure 3: Consumer spending on food and drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12
Innovation
The consumer
Figure 4: Use of different food retail outlets for food shopping, January 2014
What we think
Trend Application
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Market Drivers
Urbanization levels are soaring
Figure 5: Share of Urban population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010
Figure 6: Share of Urban Population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010
The gender gap in employment is closing
The emerging classes are hungry
Figure 7: Consumer spending on food & drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12
Food processing is on the rise
Figure 8: Share of processed products in value sales of food in Brazil, 1980-2009
High taxes represent a barrier
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Who’s innovating
Key points
The grocery sector lacks innovation
Modest developments at the PoS
Virtual shopping centers
Spare some change
Shop and recycle at once
Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance
Key points
Sales by segment
Figure 9: value sales in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12
Figure 10: number of outlets in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12
Large format stores dominate the food retail landscape
Specialists are slowly losing ground
Small grocers struggle while discounters flourish
The food and drink sector grew mostly above inflation between 2008-13
Figure 11: Food and drink retail sector sales, Brazil 2008-18
The market will continue to grow in 2015-18, but at a lower rate
Figure 12: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18
Forecast Methodology
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