Analysis Report on Food and Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Food and Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



The food and drink retailing sector in Brazil is highly competitive and dynamic. Brazilian towns everywhere are dotted with all types of outlets, ranging from hypermarkets to small bakers. Retailers must cater to demanding customers both in the local neighbourhood shops and in the more distant hypermarkets, and place emphasis on the price proposition.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18

Figure 2: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12

Market drivers

Figure 3: Consumer spending on food and drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12

Innovation

The consumer

Figure 4: Use of different food retail outlets for food shopping, January 2014

What we think

Trend Application



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Trend: Life Hacking

Trend: Who Needs Humans

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Drivers



Urbanization levels are soaring

Figure 5: Share of Urban population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010

Figure 6: Share of Urban Population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010

The gender gap in employment is closing

The emerging classes are hungry

Figure 7: Consumer spending on food & drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12

Food processing is on the rise

Figure 8: Share of processed products in value sales of food in Brazil, 1980-2009

High taxes represent a barrier



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Who’s innovating

Key points

The grocery sector lacks innovation

Modest developments at the PoS

Virtual shopping centers

Spare some change

Shop and recycle at once



Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance



Key points

Sales by segment

Figure 9: value sales in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12

Figure 10: number of outlets in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12

Large format stores dominate the food retail landscape

Specialists are slowly losing ground

Small grocers struggle while discounters flourish

The food and drink sector grew mostly above inflation between 2008-13

Figure 11: Food and drink retail sector sales, Brazil 2008-18

The market will continue to grow in 2015-18, but at a lower rate

Figure 12: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18

Forecast Methodology



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