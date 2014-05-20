Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Analytical Instrument Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering



Analytical instruments are types of precision engineering equipment used to continuously monitor numerous parameters during the manufacturing process. These instruments are also often known as online instruments. They are widely used to analyze and identify the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample. These instruments are primarily being used by the Chemical and Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries.



Analysts forecast the Analytical Instrument market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 3.78 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Analytical Instrument market in the US for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of four segments: Laboratory Instruments, Process Control Instruments, Electrical Measuring Equipment, and Others.



Analytical Instrument Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Analytical Instrument market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- US



Key Vendors



- ABB Ltd.



- Agilent Technologies Inc.



- Danaher Corp.



- Siemens AG



- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Ametek Inc.



- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



- General Electric Co.



- Honeywell International Inc.



- Hubbell Inc.



- Life Technologies Corp.



- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



- Nikon Corp.



- Sigma-Aldrich Corp.



- Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Key Market Driver



- Need to Comply with Stringent Government Regulations.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Long Replacement Cycles of Laboratory Analytical Instruments.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Advancements in Analytical Instrument Technology.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155818/analytical-instrument-market-in-the-us-2014-2018.html



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Roger Campbell

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United States

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