Analyzing Jesus: Compelling New Book Questions the Doctrine of Christianity

‘Analyzing Jesus: Questioning the Doctrine of Christianity’ presents compelling arguments, many of which are presented in a fresh and authoritative light.



Synopsis:



Analyzing Jesus: Questioning the Doctrine of Christianity may be one of the most compelling arguments ever written in support of the belief that Jesus Christ may have never existed as an historical person. Dorsey's extensive research skillfully challenges the Jesus Defenders of our day with many of the Bibles irrefutable contradictions, inconsistencies, myths, fabrications and forgeries.



Analyzing Jesus not only offers an in-depth study on the Christian doctrine. But also gives attention to the pagan origins of the resurrection which is the central theme of Christianity. As Dorsey brilliantly lays out the facts, opinions and arguments, amongst some of the world's most influential scholars, evangelist, historian's and theologians; who all help shed light on a human Christ. He also, exposes the hidden manipulation that is associated with organized religion and its goal to constantly manipulate human behavior.



As the author explains, the book is vitally important to the perception of Christianity.



“This book is important because if Jesus wasn’t God and if God wasn’t Jesus, then Christianity is idolatry. Therefore, Christians deserve to know the truth about their religion and its history,” says Dorsey.



Continuing, “Christians deserve to know that no one including the anonymous authors of the New Testament not once, not ever did they meet or see the alleged god-man, Jesus Christ. Which is why by the Second Council of Constantinople in 553 A.D. there were so many variant views on who “the Christ” was; was he God? Did he pre-exist? Or did he exist at all? These questions and more led to some of the most gruesome acts of violence within early Christianity and still remains one of the reasons why scholars remain divided on Christology issues today.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“All in all, this isn't certainly the last word on Jesus' historical reality or Bible's authenticity, but "Analyzing Jesus" is probably the best starting point for anyone wanting to change a simple doubt in a rational questioning of Christian beliefs and doctrines,” says Gina Lorena, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Juanita Goodman, was equally as impressed. She said that, “Love this book…It is a must read if you are searching for the truth. Also if you are "Christian" and you have always questioned your beliefs you should read this book. Dorsey's book is very informative.”



With so much success on his hands, Dorsey refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“It is vital that Christians know the truth. Part of adopting a religion is taking its word as absolute. However, I want to prove that questioning the history and word of one’s faith doesn’t distance you from it. Rather, it helps you better understand what you believe and can bring you closer than you ever imagined to spiritual fulfillment,” he concludes.



‘Analyzing Jesus: Questioning the Doctrine of Christianity’, published by Outskirts Press, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/ZgrOwM



About the Author: Bashiek Dorsey

Bashiek Dorsey is an American author, speaker, and former Christian songwriter. He is also the former Co-Host of TV-Gospel Mix which once aired on KTAQ TV in Dallas, TX.



He currently holds a Diploma in Radio Broadcasting from American Broadcasting School and a Certificate for achievement from Liberty Universities Wilmington School of the Bible. He is currently pursuing his B.A. in Science and Religion.