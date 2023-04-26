NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are CAE Healthcare (Canada), Firsthand Technology (United States), EON Reality (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Intuitive Surgical (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), Mimic Technologies (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Surgical Science (Sweden),.



With the growth in the healthcare industry, this industry is highly focusing on advanced technology to enhance the customer experience. The healthcare industry services virtual reality throughout its various sectors to deliver a higher quality of care and efficiency to its end customers such as a medical professional. This technology is highly used for surgical preparation for patient illness education and therapy.



In Sep 2019, XRHealth and Magic Leap revealed their partnership for the enhancement of virtual reality in the medical industry. Through this joint venture, XRHealth brings health and wellness solutions to Magic Leap devices. It becomes a platform that delivers spatial computing applications for rehabilitation and others.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growth in Application Areas Across North America

- Increasing Numbers of VR Based Start-Ups Across Asia Pacific Regions

Market Drivers

- Increasing in Incorporation of Technology & Digitalization in the Healthcare Industry

- Advancement in Funding & Players Are Focusing on Delivery of Efficient Health Services

- Development Training Healthcare Professionals

Opportunities:

- Growing Requirement for VR In Developing Economics Such as China, and India

- High Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Fitness Management

Challenges:

- Growing Concerns Regarding Data Privacy



Analysis by Application (Surgical Training, Surgical Navigation, Others), Components (Software System, Hardware Devices, Services), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, And Surgical Centres, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Government and Defence Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others), Technology (Augmented Reality {Surgical Application, Rehabilitation, Training & Medical Education}, Virtual Reality {Simulation, Diagnostics, Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy, Rehabilitation, Pain Distraction})



The regional analysis of Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



