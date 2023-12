Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- Medical Device Connectivity Market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.5%. This market is growing because hospitals and healthcare organizations need better connections between their different parts. They're using tools to link departments and systems together. As more hospitals use electronic medical records and make changes in healthcare technology, it's becoming more crucial to merge complex sets of data. The market for devices that connect medical tools is also growing because of COVID-19, higher healthcare expenses, strong government support, the need for better data analysis in healthcare, and a bigger focus on giving good care and keeping patients safe. However, the cost to set up these tools and some healthcare workers being unsure about using advanced technology might slow down this market's growth a bit.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83792455



Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Connectivity Market"



417 – Tables



38 – Figures



471 – Pages



The medical device connectivity solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2022.



Categorized by product and services, the medical device connectivity market consists of medical device connectivity solutions, peripheral technologies/medical devices, and medical device connectivity services. In this market, the largest share was attributed to medical device connectivity solutions. This segment's significant market share is driven by heightened EHR and interoperability solution adoption in healthcare organizations. This trend is fueled by escalating regulatory demands, evolving healthcare policies, and the transition of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home-based care. Additionally, the increasing necessity for integrated healthcare systems aimed at enhancing healthcare quality and outcomes further contributes to this segment's prominence in the market.



The wireless technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2022.



Categorized by technology, the medical device connectivity market is divided into wired, wireless, and hybrid technologies. In the year 2022, the wireless technologies segment held the greatest market share within medical device connectivity. Wireless technologies in healthcare provide improved quality by ensuring doctors receive immediate patient updates, allowing quicker treatments. These tools facilitate shorter hospital stays and cost reductions via remote patient monitoring, all while maintaining treatment effectiveness. These advantages are driving the expansion of the wireless technologies sector in the industry.



The vital signs & patient monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2022.



Based on applications, the medical device connectivity market has been segmented into vital signs & patient monitors, ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps, imaging systems, respiratory devices, and other applications. The vital signs & patient monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2022. This is because these monitors are widely used for ongoing patient monitoring, particularly due to the increasing occurrence of chronic conditions among older demographics. They're crucial in emergency settings and operating rooms, contributing to their extensive adoption.



Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=83792455



The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2022.



Based on end users, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, maternity and fertility care, trauma and emergency care, tertiary care centers, home care settings, ambulatory and OPD, imaging and diagnostic centers, and others. In 2022, the hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market. A significant portion of this segment's market share is due to several factors. Firstly, there's a high number of patients, and hospitals have substantial financial capabilities to invest in advanced medical device connectivity solutions. Additionally, hospitals are experiencing declining profit margins, pushing them to prioritize top-quality patient care and safety. Moreover, the rising use of remote patient monitoring devices, especially for COVID-19 patients and those with chronic respiratory illnesses, is boosting the adoption of medical device connectivity solutions and services in this sector.



North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the medical device connectivity market.



The North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The reasons for this include increasing collaboration among healthcare providers, extensive use of clinical device connections to manage healthcare expenses, higher cases of COVID-19 patients in the US, strict regulations set by government and non-government bodies, and the existence of numerous companies in the area.



Key Market Players:



The prominent players in the global medical device connectivity market are, GE Healthcare (US), Silex Technology (Japan), Digi International Inc. (US), Bridge-Tech Medical (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), Honeywell International (US), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Wipro Ltd. (India), Medicollector LLC (US), Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), iHealth Labs Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Lantronix Inc. (US), True Process (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Infosys (India), S3 Connected Health (Ireland), Spectrum Medical Ltd. (UK), Oracle Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Baxter International Inc. (US), and OSI systems (US).



Request 10 % Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=83792455



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com