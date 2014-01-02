Analyzing Websites and Monitoring Traffic Has Become Easy with Free Visitor Stats Analyzer

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Domainkenobi.com says that they have brought out a comprehensive and easy-to-use tool known as Free Visitor Stats Analyzer for doing website analysis. They assure that this tool will help users get the detailed page web analytics for domains as well as webpages on the Net.



Domainkenobi.com adds that they are working hard with an aim to make improvements to their website analysis tool so that customers can monitor their website traffic statistics in a better manner. These details, according to Domainkenobi.com, will help these users know the traffic of their sites and compare it with those of their competitors.



They assertively say that their free visitor stats analyzer will help users understand well the webpages surrounding theirs. They urge their customers to make use of the tools they make available through their site for having a complete understanding of the value of a domain and its SEO terms.



The tools they make available through their website are Website Analysis tools, Website Traffic Checker and Website Traffic report. According to them, the Website Traffic report will make available to customers an easy-to-understand report for knowing the details of web pages.



Domainkenobi.com claims that customers can use their tools to make traffic analysis of a website in a better manner than by using many other tools on the web.



They request their customers to check out the benefits they can get by using their webpage visitor stats analyzer. Users can mainly know their webpage SEO score and domain value. They can know the domain hosting info, thumbnails, IP address data, etc. also. Other details they can have are DNS records, website download time and very importantly, domain traffic data.



Domainkenobi.com opines that these details are very vital because users can know how their websites perform in comparison to those of their competitors. This will help them take suitable action for surmounting competition, if any, and chalking out strategies for their future development.



Domainkenobi.com repeatedly stresses the point that all the tools that are available on the web for analyzing web traffic are not the same. They assertively claim that their webpage visitor stats analyzer is much better than all the other tools available on the web because it is more comprehensive and easier to use. They also stress the point that they are continuously working hard for improving this tool and so, users can derive more benefits if they opt for this.



About Domainkenobi.com

Domainkenobi.com has come out with a comprehensive and easy-to-use tool for analyzing website performance and traffic. They are continuously engaged in making improvements to this tool so that users can derive much better benefits.



For Media Contact:

Name: Andrew Don

Company: Eastline Corp Biz

Address:

47 Gertrude Place

Avonside

Christchurch 8061

New Zealand

Phone: (028) 5194-947

E-Mail: yourdatacontact@gmail.com

http://www.domainkenobi.com/