Ananasa.com Launches an Innovative Feature: Let's Bargain

Dubai City, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Ananasa.com, an e-commerce marketplace selling handmade items from the Middle East and North African region, has launched an innovative addition to their website by adding in a bargain button functionality.



The distinguished icon will allow buyers to negotiate prices with sellers through a simple click of a button.



Comparable to bargaining at a bazaar or souk, except in this case the negotiations are done electronically. Unlike E-bay, where people bid on items, this is a completely different approach. The sellers have the option to accept, reject, or counter-offer the price sent by the buyer so both parties can agree on the perfect price.



Zaina, the co-founder of Ananasa.com, states that “this unique component provides the sellers with insights on market value for their creations, while allowing the buyers to express a reasonable price that they would be willing to pay.”



“Haggling and bargaining is done all around the world in marketplaces, all we did is take it online to make our online marketplace more complete” adds Rania, her partner. Together with their team of all women, they believe this feature will break new grounds in e-commerce.



At present, Ananasa.com is the only e-commerce website that has developed the bargain feature worldwide.



Learn more at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtPGUTdf5bM

Or try it for yourself on:

http://www.ananasa.com/



About Ananasa

Founded in 2011, Ananasa.com started when two sisters, Zaina Kanaan and Rania Kanaan wanted to expose the hidden beauty of the Middle East to the world.



The platform today showcases over 3000 items from over 400 unique sellers from around the MENA region, reaching buyers mostly from the UK, Canada, USA, UAE and Japan.



The variety on the site extends from women’s clothing, to men’s wear, jewelry, paintings, art, photography, children’s wear, handmade accessories, simple home furniture to Egyptian cotton bed trimmings.



Ananasa takes away the headaches of logistics, customer service & marketing so artisans can focus on creating their handmade items and individuals worldwide can buy unique items from the Middle East easily.



And that is why it's called Ananasa:

Ana: means "I" in Arabic

Nas: means "the people" in Arabic

A: adding an a at the end allows the word to become feminine, just like the co-founders.



"For the people, by the people"



Media Content :

Ananasa

+971 553 913 918

http://www.ananasa.com