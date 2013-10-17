Ananda Apothecary Launches Specials and New Product

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Ananda Apothecary, a Colorado-based maker of therapeutic grade essential oils, recently launched its promos and new product that consumers will certainly find too appealing to pass up. For a limited period, Ananda Apothecary is giving free product shipping to all first-time customers. This is possible by entering a web code only given to verified first-time customers upon the time of purchase. This promo is valid for both local and international orders, although the latter will be charge a minimal fee of $5.75. Free shipping will also be given to customers who will incur a total of $99 of ordered products.



All orders with a minimum price of $49 are entitled to a free essential oil. Customers can choose a bottle of Green Mandarin, Red Mandarin or Yellow Mandarin, all known for their calming effect on children. Likewise, to strengthen its stronghold in the online market, it now provides rewards for customers who will participate on its social media campaign. Get a free 5ml bottle of organic Italian Bergamot by simply sharing Ananda Apothecary on your Facebook account or in Google+ before ordering.



Alongside the promo launching of Ananda Apothecary is the introduction of a new hydrodistilled essential oil called Sacred Frankincense – Boswellia Sacra, a therapeutic grade essential oil that is famous in Oman for its unique aroma and dozens of benefits. It is also known to be the company’s rarest Frankincense oil.



Customers can also take advantage of the discounted aromatherapy supplies. Ananda Apothecary’s premium nebulizing diffusers are all on sale. Every order of any discounted diffuser will also receive a free 5ml bottle of Wildcrafted Frankincense essential oil. Other high-quality aromatherapy supplies available are pipettes and bottles, carrier and therapeutic oils, soaps and dozens of other essential oils.



Popular essential oils include Eucalyptus, Blue Gum, Wild Frankincense, Jasmine Absolute, Sandalwood, Carrot Seed, Roman Chamomile, Organic Lemongrass and a lot more.