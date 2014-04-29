Ananda Mui Ne Resort Reopens After Renovation and Launches New Website

Mui Ne, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Ananda Mui Ne Resort, recognized as one of the highest-rated Vietnam beach resorts, is pleased to announce the complete renovation of their accommodations and grounds as well as the launch of their new website at http://www.ananda.vn/.



Located on the coast of southern Vietnam, Ananda Resort features some of the most breathtaking scenery in southeast Asia and is an ideal travel destination for anyone who would like to experience the sights, sounds, flavors, aromas and culture of the Orient.



With 17 private oceanside bungalows designed in a unique fusion of Balinese and Vietnamese styles and a private beach with golden sand, Ananda Resort provides the perfect setting to relax and enjoy oneself. Accommodations at Ananda offer the convenience of modern amenities such as fiberoptic wireless internet and flat-screen TVs with cable stations from around the world alongside a serene living space constructed with natural materials including water coconut palms, terrazzo and acacia wood. Ananda Resort has made a special effort to provide their guests with the best in Asian craftsmanship and eco-friendly design elements.



Ananda Resorts is one of the best Vietnam resorts for families, featuring numerous activities and amenities, including kitesurfing, stand-up paddling, golf, local tours, yoga, cooking classes, and a beachfront infinity swimming pool. Ananda provides multilingual instruction from trained professionals for all the activities they offer.



Ananda Resorts is the number one Phan Thiet travel destination because the staff is committed to providing outstanding service and doing everything in their power to ensure that their guests have what they need to relax and enjoy themselves. The Ananda Beach Bar and Restaurant is located right on the water, and the cuisine is prepared by chefs who specialize in both traditional Vietnamese food as well as European-style fare.



Anyone who would like to book accommodations or learn more about the premier Mui Ne Vietnam resort is encouraged to visit the website or contact Ananda Resort by phone or email.



About Ananda Resort

Ananda Resort has been completely renovated during one year and reopened in October 2013. Formerly known as Small Garden Mui Ne, Ananda Resort has been one of the highest ranked resorts in Mui Ne by guests from around the world. Ananda offers a unique experience for guests who are seeking personalized service, relaxation in a tranquil and friendly environment, a choice of activities on the water, as well as an opportunity to discover the culturally-rich surroundings of Mui Ne. For more information, please visit http://www.ananda.vn/facilities/.