Anant Devendra Gupta from Webninjaz.com Wins Laptop Computer in Online Coding Competition

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Ever since Anant Devendra Gupta was a teenager, he has been interested in coding and web design.



Over the years, the New Delhi, India resident has spent literally thousands of hours working on anything and everything related to websites.



In fact, Anant Devendra Gupta is so good at what he does, he even wins awards for his cutting edge ideas. Recently, he won a brand new laptop computer from a development contest sponsored by another website. Due to privacy and security reasons, the specific project is being kept confidential.



“He is a great developer with very high potential. We are very happy to award him a laptop as our prize giveaway,” said a representative from the company that hosted the contest.



“We wish him all the best for his latest projects at Webninjaz.com.”



Anant Devendra Gupta said he was delighted to win the contest and that the staff at the company who sponsored it felt his ideas were worthy enough for the top prize. He understands quite well the importance of having websites that are not only attractive, but also extremely functional.



That is why he started Webninjaz.com—to provide each and every one of his customers with a plethora of website-related services. From full website development to content management and SEO services, Anant and his staff are ready, willing, and able to help.



Webninjaz.com is made up of a team of college professionals who, like Anant, got interested in coding and designing when they were very young. Over the past 4 years, they have worked with over 750 clients, making them well-versed in the present trends of the W3World.



“We are currently studying advanced java to make ourself completely aware of android platform and soon you will be seeing our work in iOS, windows and android platform also,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that offering outstanding customer service is one of their chief goals.



“We have a simple theory of showing the work in front of our clients and let them decide the rest. We create pixel perfect designs and strive hard to give you the best, fastest and shortest possible code in all of our works.”



About Webninjaz.com

Webninjaz.com is a full-service website development and content management company that offers its clients a variety of web-related services. From SEO to E Commerce solutions and more, if it’s related to a website, the staff at Webninjaz.com can handle it. For more information, please visit http://www.webninjaz.com/