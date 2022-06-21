Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- Anaplan, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Anaplan, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



On March 20, 2022, Anaplan, Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, L.P. for $66.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $10.7 billion.



Then, on June 6, 2022, Anaplan, Inc. announced that the transaction had been amended such that stockholders will receive $63.75 per share. The amendment was "to resolve a disagreement between the parties regarding Anaplan's compliance with certain terms of the" original agreement.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: PLAN shares at $95.00 per share. In addition, shares of Anaplan, Inc. reached as high as $70.25 per share as recently as September 2021.



