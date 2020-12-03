Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Certain directors of Anaplan, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Anaplan, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: PLAN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Anaplan, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PLAN stocks, concerns whether certain Anaplan directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges, that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals, and that as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



