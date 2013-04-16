Anaren, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Bid by Vintage Capital Group LLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Anaren, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEN) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Vintage Capital Group LLC to acquire Anaren, Inc. for $23.00 per NASDAQ:ANEN share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:ANEN shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Anaren, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEN) prior to April 15, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ANEN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Anaren, Inc. breach their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:ANEN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On April 15, 2013, Vintage Capital Group LLC offered to buy Anaren, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEN) for $23 per share in a deal valued at about $300 million.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:ANEN shares at $26.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NASDAQ:ANEN stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Anaren Board of Directors undertakes an adequate sales process, adequately shops the company before entering into any transaction, maximizes shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acts in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



