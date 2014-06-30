Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- In Frisco, TX, Anasazi Foundation has just made the announcement that they have a filing of a special report which is regarding the Anasazi packet parameters from the Anasazi Foundation's Arizona enrollment agreement qualifications for their Logan-River-Academy Wilderness-Survival Program.



The ANASAZI Way is a way of “walking” in the wilderness and in life. Commencing in 1968, Larry D. Olsen and Ezekiel C. Sanchez gleaned and developed the ANASAZI Way from years of trial, error, and experience walking in nature with thousands of young people. They attribute their learning and awakenings to the Creator, their families, perceptive Young Walkers, discerning parents, and their associates at ANASAZI. The principles in the Official Statement and the Ten Guiding Principles constitute the foundation of the ANASAZI Way.



The ANASAZI Way is a way of “being” and “doing” that: Acknowledges the Creator in all good things. Sees greatness in each YoungWalker and regards them as a person of infinite worth and potential. Respectful of each YoungWalker’s agency (the ability to choose to walk forward or walk backward). Recognizes that each YoungWalker is part of a family and honors each family’s personal faith and traditions. Seeks a heart at peace, knowing that YoungWalkers respond best to those who care about them deeply. Utilizes Mother Nature, survival skills, makings, sittings, and steppings to create opportunities to listen, learn, discover, and teach. Provides opportunities for each YoungWalker to leave behind the old and begin anew—always inviting a change of heart (from heart at war to a heart at peace). Is safe, prepared, attentive, and responsive to the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each YoungWalker.



Mission Statement - it is the mission of ANASAZI Foundation to prepare parents and children to turn their hearts to one another, begin anew, and walk in harmony in the wilderness of the world.



About ANASAZI Foundation

ANASAZI Foundation is a nonprofit (501c3), nationally recognized, licensed, and Joint Commission-accredited behavioral healthcare provider known for its nurturing and non-punitive approach to helping struggling young people. ANASAZI's menu of services includes a 42-day (minimum stay), wilderness-based intervention and treatment program for youth 12-17 (including those often labeled as “troubled teens”) and young adults 18-25, as well as parenting workshops and community drug awareness and education forums. Visit http://www.anasazi.org for more information.