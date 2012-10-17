St.Petersburg, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Anastasia Travel Group, the premiere Balkan cruise and tour provider as recommended by the Russian government is currently offering a brand new travel experience. One, two and three day shore excursions to St. Petersburg are now available to passengers of the Balkan Cruise services that the Anastasia Travel Group has been offering for years. The Anastasia Travel Group carried several commendations from the Russian Government including the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation commendation. This has enable Anastasia Travel to present these visa free shore excursions safely and securely to travelers from around the world.



Travelers can disembark from a Balkan cruise in St. Petersburg for up to three days with no Visa or border restrictions. A trained hospitality manager will ensure that travelers have access to all of the sights and entertainment that historic St. Petersburg has to offer. The hospitality management team with Anastasia Travel is unparalleled and stays in constant contact and communication with travelers to ensure a safe and effortless trip. Travelers looking for even more can opt for the three day shore excursion which includes a day trip to Moscow, the historic seat of Russian power. Both walking tours utilizing public transportation and a mini bus tour of Moscow are available to Anastasia Travel Group tourists. For more information, click here.



“We are proud to be presenting these one, two, and three day excursions to St. Petersburg and Moscow with the full backing of the Russian Federation. Russia is available to tourists like never before and it is amazing to be at the forefront of that.” –Anystasia Davydova