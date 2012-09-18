St.Petersburg, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The Anastasia Travel Group, one of the oldest and most respected cruise operators in all of the Balkans is proud to announce a new ad campaign and new commercial on YouTube. The new commercial is available 24/7 for viewing at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waTLRume1Gs and informs viewers of the outstanding tours and offers that Anastasia travel is currently bringing to tourists interested in historic St. Petersburg and all of historic Russia.



The Anastasia Travel Group has a long history of working with the Russian government earning them the Federal Russian Security Service commendation and a commendation from the Border Administration of FSS in the Leningradskaya Region. This makes traveling with The Anastasia Travel Group safe, secure and efficient which gives travelers the freedom to make the most of their St. Petersburg and other Russian tour excursions.



As the commercial shows, The Anastasia Travel group is committed to providing the absolute best in one, two and three day St. Petersburg shore excursions for all travelers who opt for the Anastasia Group as their travel guides. With one, two and three day shore excursions available without Visas for Balkan cruise travelers giving them the widest array of options to see historic Russian cities on their schedule. For more information on The Anastasia Travel Group click here.



“I founded the Anastasia Travel Group to show travelers the true beauty of the Balkans and the best that Russia has to offer. Our friends in the Russian government have worked with us to allow travelers the best St. Petersburg outings possible with no visa restrictions or travel worries. Simply disembark from the cruise and enjoy a lovely guided tour of the best historic Russia has to offer.”- Anastasia Davydova