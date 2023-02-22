Anatomic Pathology Market Latest Trends, Size, Volume, Revenue Insights, and Competitive Intelligence Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Anatomic Pathology Market



Anatomic pathology is a medical speciality that focuses on finding illnesses by examining organs and tissues under microscopic, macroscopic, immunologic, biochemical, and molecular conditions. Its major function (anatomical pathology) is to uncover anomalies that can aid in illness diagnosis and therapeutic management.

The use of anatomic pathology has shown encouraging results in the identification and management of numerous forms of tumours or malignancies, kidney and liver ailments, autoimmune disorders, and so on. As a result, it's frequently employed in end-user verticals including hospitals, research laboratories, and diagnostic laboratories.

Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide Anatomic Pathology Market is expected at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Download Sample Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/sample-request/3



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

-The rise in the cases of cancer

Cancer is the second biggest cause of mortality in the world, accounting for 10 million fatalities by 2020. Cancer is responsible for around one-sixth of all deaths globally. In 2020, there were 19.3 million new cancer cases recorded, with that figure predicted to climb to 30.2 million by 2040. The expanding senior population, as well as the general population, can be blamed for the rise in cancer incidence.

-The increase in adoption of advanced pathology equipment

The widespread use of modern pathology technology such as staining systems, gross imaging, and digital microscopy is set to enhance anatomic pathology practises dramatically. In terms of specificity and accuracy, digital imaging solutions surpass older approaches, increasing service acceptance in the anatomic pathology industry.

Restraints/Challenges:

The shortage of reconditioned anatomic pathology tools is a significant constraint to market growth. End users, typically small and medium-sized laboratories, seek cost-effectiveness and choose for reconditioned equipment, especially in price-sensitive developing-country markets. Given these factors, demand for reconditioned anatomic pathology instruments is likely to increase in the future years, since these systems offer the same capability as new equipment at a reduced cost. This is projected to diminish revenue for market firms selling branded anatomic pathology devices.

Market Opportunities:

Anatomic pathology goods and services are utilised in cancer treatment trials to analyse quantitative data, discover morphological structures, detect pharmacodynamic indicators, and comprehend drug processes. It also divides trial participants into groups depending on tissue reactions to medicines. Tissue diagnostics make trials and retrospective investigations more efficient by lowering the cost and time associated in these operations.



Browse Full Report @ https://www.usdanalytics.com/industry-reports/anatomic-pathology-market



Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a global influence on the diagnostics sector, especially the anatomic pathology business. Despite the availability of emergency and after-hours services at hospitals, patient visits have dropped considerably in recent months. Patients suffering from cancer have emerged as one of the pandemic's most seriously afflicted patient groups. COVID-19 has increased the number of people undergoing cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Because of the increasing strain generated by the rising prevalence of COVID-19 hospitalisation, several hospitals and departments, including oncology clinics, have been re-profiled for treating COVID-19 patients.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Anatomic Pathology Market segmented by type, application, end user, region

By Type:

- Instruments

- Consumables and Accessories

By Applications:

- Breast Cancer

- Cervical Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Others

By End User:

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Diagnostics Laboratories

- Home Care

By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players in Anatomic Pathology Market are

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Danaher Corporation

- PHC Holdings Corp

- Agilent Technologies

- Becton, Dickinson, and Company

- Merck KGaA

- Hologic Inc

- BioGenex

- Diapath SpA

- Bio SB

Key Developments:

- In 2021 - In rHologic got premarket clearance (PMA) from the FDA in May 2021 for their ThinPrep GenesisTM processor for cytology processing and specimen transmission for downstream applications.

- In 2019 - In order to expand its position in the diagnostics market, PHC Holding Corporation finalised the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business in January 2019.

Regional Analysis:

North America had the biggest market share, followed by Europe. The region's easy access to advanced technologies, government initiatives for cancer screening, favourable reimbursement scenario for Anatomic Pathology Diagnostic Test, increase in healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure hospital and clinical laboratories are the major factors driving the growth of the Anatomic Pathology Market.