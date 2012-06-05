Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Anavex Life Sciences - Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Brief Anavex Life Sciences Corp. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Anavex Life Sciences' pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Anavex Life Sciences Corp..

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Key Therapeutics; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - News; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Latest Updates; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Pipeline; Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67523/anavex-life-sciences-corp-product-pipeline-review-2012.html