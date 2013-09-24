DNA Spectrum Ancestry Test Plays Role in Customer Becoming Rabbi

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- A DNA Spectrum customer, James Shoemaker, has decided to begin the journey to become a rabbi after receiving all three Jewish markers from their Full Spectrum Plus DNA ancestry test. Shoemaker, a resident of Waynesboro, Pa. currently attends B’nai Abraham, a Reform Jewish congregation in Hagerstown, Md. and is in the process of returning to Judaism.



James Shoemaker, a DNA Spectrum customer, called last week and spoke with Nicholas Svorinich, Customer Service Manager. He said his receiving all three Jewish markers from DNA Spectrum’s Full Spectrum Plus test was “instrumental” in his decision to become a rabbi. Shoemaker, a resident of Waynesboro, Pa. currently attends B’nai Abraham, a Reform Jewish congregation in Hagerstown, Md. and is in the process of returning to Judaism.



Shoemaker said, “I just wanted to thank DNA Spectrum for being part of my journey. You pointed me in the right direction. I’ve been looking for this for years. This has opened up a door I can utilize to help others.”



Shoemaker says he is planning the details out with his rabbi, Rabbi Ari Plost, now and will begin his rabbinical studies with his assistance shortly after Passover (April 14th- April 22nd) of 2014.



About DNA Spectrum

DNA Spectrum is a DNA testing company headquartered in Phoenix. Its specialties are consumer genetics and unlocking the story hidden in your DNA. This month it is intro my DNA Safe, a cutting-edge and secure storage system for DNA that can preserve a sample of an individual’s entire genome.