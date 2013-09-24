Ancestry.com Coupon on CouponCodeSpy Offers Savings on Ancestry's Family Tree Maker

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Anyone, by the mere fact that they exist, is a testament to the evolutionary success of their ancestry, tracing an unbroken line back to the dawn of mankind. It is no surprise then that this ancestry fascinates us. Yet, we are unable to truly know more than one or two generations of our family first-hand. Ancestry.com is a website that has opened the pages of family history to all, and until the end of September, Coupon Code Spy has a special offer that make discovering a heritage cheaper than ever before by using the Family Tree Maker.



The Ancestry.com Coupon allows users to use the new Family Tree Maker, which promises to be easier, faster and full of features. The new version promises easy to use tools that save time and create a family tree easily and beautifully. Charts and reports are more detailed with a range of new print options, and the simplified interface makes all this easy for even first time users.



Coupon Code Spy offers the Ancestry.com Coupon Code until the end of September, and makes it easy and fast for users to use the coupon code. Coupon Code Spy has a special link to the Ancestry.com website that users simply click which then redirects them to Ancestry’s website with the coupon automatically applied for them. This makes the process extremely simple.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “The Ancestry.com Family Tree Maker has evolved to become a fun, intuitive and fascinating tool with which to explore someone’s heritage. The coupon code we provide will allow individuals to access this service cheaper than ever, and discover a world of ancestors waiting to be found, which will give individuals a broader perspective on where they came from than ever before. Genealogy has become a passion for an increasing number of people and has even been the subject of major TV series, so it’s no wonder that our Ancestry.com coupon is attracting so much attention from new and regular users alike.”



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