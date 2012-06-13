Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) Investor Alert: Investigation over May 2011 Offering

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) shares, who purchased their NASDAQ:ACOM shares in the May 11, 2011 stock offering, over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Ancestry.com Inc in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) in the May 11, 2011 stock offering, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Ancestry.com’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $197.59million in 2008 to $399.66million in 2011 and its Net Income over the respective time periods surged from $2.38million to $62.90million.



Within less than 12 months shares of Ancestry.com Inc (NASDAQ:ACOM) reached on July 15, 2011 $43.94 per share and then fell to as low as $21.06 per share on May 18, 2012.



On Jun 12, 2012, NASDAQ:ACOM shares closed at $26.38 per share.



