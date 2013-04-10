Ancient Guardians: Revolutionary New Fiction Series Stuns Unlikely Readers Across the Nation

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- From Governments to local schools, many organizations are working diligently to get more people to read. However, following a unique new fiction series by American author S.L. Morgan, young and old from across the country are flocking to pick up her book and develop a new passion for literature.



‘The Legacy of the Key’ is unlike anything ever written before. As a perfect melding of Science Fiction and romance, Morgan appears to have struck a chord with thousands and improved national reading statistics in the process.



Synopsis:



Reece Bryant was able to pick up the pieces of her broken life after the sudden death of her father. After finalizing the last of his estate, and returning to pursue her degree in medical school, she has never felt so confident. While making her way through this world on her own, she is suddenly confronted with the truth of her existence, and the reality of her future.



It is when she encounters two alluring and mysterious men, that a series of extraordinary events takes place, putting Reece’s life in grave danger. With her life in the balance, Reece must blindly trust the two mysterious strangers; and when she does, she is brought into an enchanting world that is beyond her logical comprehension. This captivating land reveals new worlds and new dimensions to which her existence is paramount.



But it is once she falls in love with the stunning Levi Oxley that everything will change, and Reece’s life will be in more danger than ever before. Forced to return to Earth and face a Council of Worlds, Reece discovers there is more to this enchanting dimension than she could have ever imagined.



As the author explains, the feedback she is receiving confirms that her work truly stands alone in the marketplace.



“From those who rarely read fiction to those who don’t read all; I’m constantly receiving emails from people who couldn’t resist my book. In fact, most are begging for the release of the second volume!” says Morgan.



Continuing, “It's a book that I believe is intriguing to the readers because it is completely different from everything currently out there right now. I believe the readers are enjoying the classic, yet, contemporary style--along with new worlds existing beyond the boundaries of Earth.”



Readers appear to agree. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“5 stars!!! Categorized as YA fantasy/paranormal, Ancient Guardians has everything one could hope for when looking for a more than satisfying read (the "paranormal" is of the extra-terrestrial sort for those sci-fi lovers!). It’s vivid, mysterious, beautiful, clever, thrilling and altogether majestic,” says Candy, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, C. Scott, was equally as impressed. They said, “I spent the majority of the my Christmas day wrapped up in a blanket, reading Ancient Guardians. I think the author does a good job of combining the suspense of science fiction with classic romance (but not too much!) I look forward to the sequels. Thank you for grabbing my attention.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Ancient Guardians: The Legacy of the Key’, published by Pasidian Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/151UZv7



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/slmorganauthor?ref=hl



About the Author: S.L. Morgan

S.L. Morgan was born and raised in California. After 29 years of living in the Sierra Nevada Mountains there, she and her husband began their journeys of moving throughout the United States. She currently lives in Texas, where she and her husband are raising their three children.



In October of 2011, S.L. Morgan became inspired to write her new novel series, "Ancient Guardians." With her passion and love for Jane Austen and other classic romance novels, she was motivated to write a novel series of her own. The Legacy of the Key is the first book in her novel series, taking readers not only into a new magical dimension--but giving them a feeling that they have been transported back in time--into England's seventeenth century.



With her second novel in this series nearing its release date late this summer, S.L. Morgan is currently writing in the third novel of the Ancient Guardians series, and excited to bring her readers on more adventures and journeys, with these characters.