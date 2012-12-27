Ancient Healing Arrives in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- For the first time ever, Sat Nam Rasayan (SNR) – the ancient healing technique of Kundalini Yoga – will be taught regularly in NYC by the only certified SNR teacher in New York. Aaron Teich will be offering classes in SNR starting January 8th, 2013 on Tuesday evenings at Golden Bridge Yoga, and on Wednesday evenings at Kundalini Yoga East.



Representing a powerful and unique approach to healing, Sat Nam Rasayan heals through meditation. SNR healers learn how to project deep meditative states onto their clients in order to balance and dissolve energetic blockages – whether they be physical, emotional, or spiritual. Previously, this technique was only taught in NYC whenever Guru Dev Singh, the lineage holder of SNR, visited from Rome. However, Guru Dev Singh has recently given permission to his long-time student, Aaron Teich, to begin teaching SNR regularly in New York.



These new classes will be suitable for anyone interested in learning a profound new healing technique or in simply learning or deepening their meditation practice. Aaron Teich will be offering a Tuesday evening meditation class from 6:30-7:30pm at Golden Bridge Yoga, followed by a 7:30-8:30pm SNR class. On Wednesday evenings, he will offer an SNR class from 8:15-9:15pm at Kundalini Yoga East. Classes will start on 1/8/13.



About Aaron Teich

When he is not teaching SNR, Aaron Teich, L.Ac. maintains a private SNR healing practice called Shuniya Healing with locations on the Upper West Side and in The Hamptons. In his private practice, Aaron helps his clients achieve profound physical and emotional transformation through SNR, acupuncture, and Chinese herbal medicine. Aaron’s private clients range the gamut from yoga masters Rodney Yee and Colleen Saidman to hedge fund managers and Broadway performers. Aaron Teich is an advanced Sat Nam Rasayan (SNR) practitioner, having studied exclusively for the past decade with Guru Dev Singh, the world lineage holder of SNR. Aaron graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a degree in the Comparative Study of Religion. He subsequently graduated at the top of his class from the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in San Francisco and is a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist in New York State.



About Shuniya Healing

Shuniya Healing is a unique marriage of Sat Nam Rasayan – the meditative healing technique of Kundalini Yoga – and Traditional Chinese Medicine. With locations on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and in The Hamptons, Shuniya Healing helps clients achieve balance of body, mind, and spirit. To find out more about Shuniya Healing or to schedule an appointment, visit shuniyahealing.com or call (212) 203-5425.