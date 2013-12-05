Ancon Technologies' New Cancer Screening Technology Will Help Defeat Cancer

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Ancon Technologies, a company devoted to finding new ways to beat cancer, recently unveiled a new cancer-screening device to the public, the NBT detector. The company’s latest product aims to bring cancer detection to the next level: it uses Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT) technology to identify cancer biomarkers in exhaled air.



According to the NBT detector’s Indiegogo page, exhaled breath contains a unique mixture of molecules that are produced by body fluids. Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging detection technology is a development that reads molecules emitted from a person’s breath and uses it to identify the existence of diseases. As a result, the NBT detector will not only help defeat cancer, but diseases such as diabetes and tuberculosis, as well.



Although the NBT detector is small, the device is essentially a portable laboratory. When a person breathes into the NBT detector, their breath is amplified more than one billion times, allowing a single ion or molecule to be detected and identified. The NBT detector can provide a diagnosis in a single breath, allowing patients the option to seek early cancer treatment options.



“We believe that breath analysis is the holy grail of medical diagnosis because it is inexpensive, simple to use, and allows early stage identification which greatly increases quality of life and a patient’s chances of survival,” said Wesley Baker, the commercial and marketing director of Ancon Technologies.



The company’s research states that cancer can affect one in three people; consequently, the impact of this technology could be massive. People interested in how to raise money for cancer detection can support Ancon Technologies through its Indiegogo page. Ancon Technologies’ current goal is to bring the NBT detector to local doctor’s offices, hospitals, and clinics.



“Our NBT technology is far superior to all current technologies for trace compound quantification in the air,” noted an article available on Ancon Technologies’ Indiegogo page. “By identifying diseases before they start, thousands of lives could be saved every year and at a fraction of the cost of current methods.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Ancon Technologies’ and its newest invention can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Ancon Technologies’ Facebook and Twitter accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About Ancon Technologies

Ancon Technologies aims to bring its technology to the world as cheaply and cost effectively as possible in order to provide everyone with a chance of beating diseases. The company is looking to take detection of cancers to the forefront of medical care with its newest invention, a simple breath test to identify cancer. The Ancon Technologies team is comprised of several scientists, engineers, and businesspeople, including Boris Gorbunov, Robert Muir, Wesley Baker, Jane Baker, Brian Steer, and Michael Burton. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/help-us-defeat-cancer