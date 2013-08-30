And the Doctor Says…Ditch Those High Heels

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- There is now visual proof of the foot damages that can be caused by wearing high heels.



Researchers and doctors can now use a 3D scanner to get visual evidence of the damage that high heels can cause the feet and the ankles. The damage is also apparent by pain experienced during running.



Orthopedic surgeons can use the scanner to create an animated video to show how heals place stress and ultimately damage the food.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com