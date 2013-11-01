Andarge Asfaw Chosen to Exhibit His Art in a Solo Show During Fotoweek DC 2013

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Award winning photographer Andargé Asfaw announced that his traveling exhibition “Ethiopia from the Heart” was chosen for a solo show at the Washington Gallery of Photography in Rockville, MD. Andargé Asfaw is an internationally acclaimed commercial and fine art photographer who is known for his powerful portraits and luminous landscapes. The Washington Gallery of Photography has selected Asfaw’s work for the solo show as part of FotoWeek DC 2013.



“Ethiopia from the Heart” celebrates Asfaw’s unique photographic journey through Ethiopia's exquisite landscapes, wildlife, and culture. An Ethiopian by birth, Asfaw beautifully captures the country’s striking splendor of nature and its deep and abiding link to its faith and culture in this stunning series of photographs, which was released as a book in June of 2007. Asfaw maintains a photography studio in Silver Spring, Maryland and is a graduate of the Hallmark Institute of Photography in Turner Falls, Massachusetts.



Asfaw started “Ethiopia from the Heart” as a project to heighten the awareness of Ethiopia's - and the world's - environmental crisis, and it continues to combat deforestation in Ethiopia and inspire people from around the world. Asfaw believes that everyone can help save the Earth one step at a time. Part of the proceeds from each print and book sale support CanopyEthiopia.org, a nonprofit organization working towards environmental sustainability. The book is carried in the United Nations bookstore and the Smithsonian American Museum of Art, in addition to several other bookstores.



“I’m very excited about the opportunity to exhibit my work at the Washington Gallery of Art as part of FotoWeek DC”, commented Asfaw. “This photo series is truly a work of passion”.



The “Ethiopia from the Heart” exhibition will take place in the Washington Gallery of Photography at 12276 Wilkins Ave, Rockville, MD from November 1 through November 30, 2013. An opening reception will be held on November 9th at 6:00pm, following a talk by Asfaw on developing a personal photography project. The lecture will start at 3pm. Further details can be found on the official show website at www.ethiopiafromtheheart.com.



For further information about Andargé Asfaw’s work including photography instruction and field excursions, please visit his website at www.fstopstudio.com.



Contact Information:

Andargé Asfaw

F/Stop Studio

636 Ritchie Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Phone: 301.589.1151

Email: andarge@fstopstudio.com

URL: http://www.fstopstudio.com