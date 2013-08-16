Anderson and Koch Ford Applauds the Car Manufacturer for Latest Advancement

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Anderson and Koch Ford, a trusted Ford vehicle and Ford extended service plan dealer, applauds the Ford Motor Company of the development of a system that warns police officers and locks doors and pulls up windows when someone approaches the vehicle from behind. This unique system is designed as an extra precaution to keep police officers safe on patrol. While there are no statistics, many police officers are targeted by criminals while sitting in their car.



“We are honored to be part of a company that is so dedicated to the safety of our law enforcement men and women,” said a representative of Anderson and Koch Ford extended service plan brokers. “As one of the leading manufacturers of vehicles for the police market, Ford has a certain level of commitment and responsibility when it comes to keeping all Ford drivers safe.”



The new system allows an officer to see a live image of what is behind them projected on the rearview mirror while the car is parked. When turned on, the system will warn the officer that someone is too close to the vehicle. It can be turned off when the vehicle is parked in high-traffic areas. A version of this security system is currently being developed for general consumers. Anderson and Koch Ford extended service plan brokers and vehicle dealerships expect to carry vehicles with this feature when it becomes available.



This latest technology is among the groundbreaking advancements Ford Motor Company is making when it comes to their vehicles. From the fuel economy, to safety, to Ford extended service plan options, those looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle have a variety of reasons to choose these industry-leading cars. Anderson and Koch Ford is here to assist shoppers with all aspects of buying a Ford vehicle or a Ford extended service plan.



For more information about Ford vehicles and Ford extended service plan options, visit http://andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com/.



About Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty

Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty offers only genuine Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury extended service plans (ESP). Get the protection and stability of the manufacture behind you. With a Ford ESP you will have continuous, uninterrupted factory coverage throughout your ownership experience. A Ford ESP is the only extended warranty guaranteed to be accepted at every Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealership in the United States and Canada.