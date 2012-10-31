Anderson and Koch Makes Buying a Ford Premium Care Plan Simple

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- With an Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty, purchasing a Ford Premium Care plan has never been simpler. The 500 plus Ford premium care plan is the most comprehensive of all warranty and Ford extended service plans. Covering more than 500 key components of a vehicle, this plan is ideal for car owners willing to invest in their car. In addition to the previously mentioned components, this plan also covers safety, audio and emissions, among many others.



The Ford premium care plan available through Anderson and Koch gives vehicle owners the assurance that their vehicle has the protection it needs. Ford premium care helps provide protection against the cost of unexpected repair bills during and after availability of the new vehicle limited warranty. In addition, clients will have the assurance that 24-hour roadside assistance is only a toll-free call away.



When purchased through Anderson and Koch, the cost of the Ford premium care plan could be covered in just one repair. For additional cost-efficiency, the plan provides towing reimbursement and provides rental car reimbursement, as well as battery jumpstart, flat tire change, lock-out assistance and out-of-fuel assistance. With more than 30 million contracts sold, this is among Ford’s most popular and sought-after extended services plans.



All necessary services are provided by factory-trained technicians and with genuine Ford parts. The Ford premium service plan covers all major components including transmission, steering, breaks, suspension, electrical air conditioning and heating and much more. With this comprehensive service plan, Ford owners have the assurance that their vehicle is always covered for any repairs, regardless of mileage.



Contact Anderson and Koch for more detailed information about the Ford premium care plan at 800-758-3673, e-mail info@andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com or visit http://www.andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com.



About Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty

Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty offers genuine Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury Extended Service Plans (ESP). With a Ford ESP, customers will have continuous, uninterrupted factory coverage throughout their ownership experience. A Ford ESP is the only extended warranty guarantied to be accepted at every Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealership in the United States and Canada.