Anderson and Koch Now Offers Extra Care Warranty

Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty, a specialist in extended warranties on Ford vehicles, has created the extra care plan for customers interested in a higher level of automobile care.



With the Ford extra care plan, customers have access to an additional package of services for the care and safety of their vehicle. The extra care plan covers 113 aspects of each vehicle’s functionality so that no problem is left uncovered. Under the plan, the vehicle’s engine, transmission, rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, brakes, steering, front suspension, air conditioning, heating, and electrical components are all covered.



In addition to the extra care plan, Anderson and Koch offers the powertrain care plan, the base care plan, and the premium care plan. Each Ford extended warranty plan has a different mix of benefits that may appeal to customers with different needs. Each plan also includes a service guarantee so that vehicles are protected should they break down. “Drivers have peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to face these issues alone. They can use the extended service plan,” explained an Anderson and Koch spokesman.



About Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty

For Ford or Mercury vehicles with less than 36,000 miles and Lincoln vehicles with less than 50,000 miles, Anderson and Koch offers the Ford extended warranty. The warranty provides protection should a vehicle break down, and customers can choose from a variety of plans to find one that fits their individual needs. Anderson and Koch believes that every motor vehicle is an investment, and that each investment should be properly protected against mechanical failure. For further detail please visit, http://www.andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com.