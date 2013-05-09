Anderson & Koch Ford

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Anderson & Koch, Minnesota’s leading retailer of quality Ford vehicles, is pleased to announce the availability of the PremiumCARE warranty package. This extended service warranty plan is applicable to owners of both new and used Ford vehicles, and covers over 500 key components.



This extended service plan is the most comprehensive available from Ford, and not only does it provide outstanding coverage, but it’s also an incredible value for any Ford owner. Typically, the cost of the PremiumCARE warranty can be covered by just one service, depending on the type of service.



The goal of this Ford extended service plan is to give the Ford customer peace of mind and coverage both during and after the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty provided by the car manufacturer. Component categories covered by the plan include engine, transmission, rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, steering, brakes, front suspension, electrical, heating and air conditioning, high-tech, Ford audio, and emissions.



Additional benefits offered by the warranty plan, available from Anderson & Koch, include rental car reimbursement, towing reimbursement, 24-hour roadside assistance, and the option to add Road Hazard Tire coverage.



“This warranty is the most complete package available from Ford, and it’s ideal for our customers, whether they purchase new or used vehicles,” said a spokesperson for Anderson & Koch. “This gives our customers the opportunity to enjoy peace of mind that comes from knowing your vehicle is not only the high quality that Ford is known for, but that it is covered against a huge range of possible circumstances or issues. This truly is a plan that’s designed with the customer in mind.”



Ford or Mercury extended warranties are available to car owners with new vehicles that have less than 36,000 miles, and for new Lincolns with less than 50,000 miles. If a pre-owned vehicle has a remaining New Vehicle Limited Warranty, the PremiumCARE plan can be added on to the existing warranty. For pre-owned vehicles with no existing Ford extended warranty, the PremiumCARE coverage begins on the date of signature and mileage on the vehicle at the time of purchase.



About Anderson & Koch Ford

Anderson & Koch Ford is the premier car dealership in Minnesota. The dealership has earned the Ford Motor Company’s Highest Honor for six consecutive years—the President’s Award. The dealership can be reached by visiting its website at http://andersonandkochford.com/ or by calling 888-695-1481.