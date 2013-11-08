Anderson & Koch Ford Offer Ford Premium Care Warranties

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Anderson & Koch Ford doesn’t just sell cars, it builds and maintains relationships with customers that last generations. There’s no secret formula to our success in bringing back customers time and time again to purchase new cars – just honesty, commitment to customer satisfaction and great services like the Ford 500 Premium Extended Warranty.



The Ford 500 Premium Extended Warranty is the most comprehensive Ford extended service plan offered at Anderson & Koch Ford. The plan covers 500 components and associated labor – engines, transmissions, airbags, even the anti-theft alarm; it’s all covered.



This Ford extended warranty plan provides protection beyond the standard vehicle warranty and also provides a number of other benefits, including lock-out and out-of-gas assistance, towing and rental reimbursement. The warranty not only gives peace of mind, it is also a transferrable asset that can boost the resale value of the vehicle.



In the past, many routine repairs were simple for do-it-yourselfers or shade tree mechanics to perform. In today’s modern vehicles, costly tools and electronic devices may be necessary for repairs that were much simpler on older model vehicles. These repairs can be quite expensive, but with a Ford premium care warranty, repairs won’t take a major chunk out of pocket. The plans are priced so competitively that the covered cost of just one repair may offset the total cost of purchasing the warranty.



Ford buyers with vehicles less than 36 months old and less than 36,000 miles and Lincoln owners with vehicles less than 48 months old and less than 50,000 miles can purchase this great warranty product.



More than 30 million Ford buyers have purchased Ford 500 Premium Extended Warranty contracts. When purchasing the next new Ford, consider the benefits offered by this comprehensive Ford extended service plan.



About Anderson & Koch Ford

Anderson & Koch Ford is a North Branch, MN-based Ford dealer with years of experience serving the greater Minneapolis area. A recent winner of the prestigious President’s Award, a top honor given only to an elite group of Ford dealerships, we pride ourselves on excellent customer service. To find out more, visit http://andersonandkochford.com/ or call 888-695-1481.