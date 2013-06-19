Anderson & Koch Ford Offers Ford ESP Premium Care

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Anderson & Koch Ford, a premier Ford car dealership, is pleased to announce the availability of the Mercury, Lincoln, and Ford extended service plan. Ford extended service plans are an excellent value that gives Ford owners long-term and continuous factory coverage.



There are a number of unique benefits to Ford Premium Care. Unlike competing service plans, this plan is officially backed by Ford Motor Company and accepted at every single Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealership throughout both the United States and Canada. “Securing a genuine Ford extended warranty means you’ll have more options and a better guarantee of service than you would under plans that don’t originate with the manufacturer,” a spokesperson for Anderson & Koch Ford said.



Another benefit is that customers don’t have to buy the plan with their initial purchase of a Ford car. As long as their Ford or Mercury is lower than 36,000 miles and 36 months, or lower than 50,000 miles and 48 months for Lincoln vehicles, customers can qualify for the Ford warranty. The dealer offers a wide range of different plans to fit each customer’s unique needs. With a great selection of quality vehicles and extended warranties, here’s never been a better time to look into a new Ford vehicle at Anderson & Koch Ford.



