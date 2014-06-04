Andreaandme.com Offers Accent Pillows That Accentuate the Personality

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Throw Pillows have become essential accessories in living rooms and bedrooms. They are also known as accent pillows because they not only accentuate the look of the rooms but the personality of the people living in that house. These fluffy wonderful things are more than just pillows. They have the power to revitalize or revamp the look of a sofa or a bed. At Andreaandme.com customers can find some of the coolest and unique collection of pillows in their Pretty Pillows Collection. The pillow designs are extremely versatile. While they can brighten up the living rooms they can equally create a perfect ambiance in a bedroom.



Each pillow in the collection is a true piece of art. They are available in a variety of geometric and ethnic designs that help them easily blend with any type of home interior. These accent pillows add beauty and comfort to the sofas, couches, chairs, beds or even window seats. Each of these pillows is available in unique design and color. A combination of two or three of these pillows can highlight the seating area massively. These throw pillows can literally inspire the décor of the room. These inspiring throw pillows come in excellent color coordination thereby making them highly compatible with any type of décor.



For those who are looking for a perfect match, then this is the right place to begin their search for decorative throw pillows. Those individuals who give importance to tasteful decoration would not be disappointed with the collection here. These are perfect for gifting options as well be it for newlyweds or as housewarming gifts. One can actually give a perfect makeover to their rooms by simply throwing these pillows on their beds, arm chairs, lounges or even their bean bags. The store is a unique boutique that also offers colorful Note/Art cards which come in unique and bold designs and colors. Coffee mugs, earrings, clutch handbags, wall décor, ties for men, drink and tableware and many more products are offered here.



To know more about the collection here visit website http://www.andreaandme.com/



About andreaandme.com

Retail Fashion, http://www.andreaandme.com/ based in Chicago, Illinois is an online lifestyle store that offers various products with unique designs. Products such as coffee mugs, throw pillows, earrings and note/art cards.



Contact Details



Charlie Clark – Retail Fashion

Address: PO Box 64592, Chicago, IL 60664

Phone: 312-685-1799

Email: Andreaandme@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.andreaandme.com/