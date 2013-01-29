Andrew Boughton to Speak at the ProcureCon Indirect East Conference

El Segundo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Edge Negotiation Group, a leading negotiation training and consulting company, has announced that one of its managing partners, Andrew Boughton, will be speaking at the prestigious ProcureCon Indirect East Conference. The conference, which takes place in Charlotte, NC on February 11, brings together highly successful speakers and attendees from all over the country to network and share best practices in indirect procurement.



According to Michael Salkinder, Marketing Director at Procurecon, “ProcureCon offers a unique range of procurement practitioners an opportunity to become even better masters of their traits. A common request from our audience over the years has been a hands-on negotiation training for their teams and we are happy to say that the upcoming February event will have just that. The interactive workshop by Andrew Boughton will give the participants an expert’s case study on negotiation techniques and behavioral psychology (a personal interest of mine). We are delighted to have The Edge Negotiation Group a key part of this years program as it is a tremendous value add to our program.” Andrew Boughton brings The Edge Negotiation Group’s expertise to the conference, as well as his own extensive experience in commercial negotiation in the entertainment industry.



The Edge Negotiation Group specializes in business negotiation training, including a negotiation course, a negotiation seminar, and a negotiation conference, as well as consulting. It aids executives, business managers, sales staff, and others with a critical component of business growth: negotiation. Because so little in business is accomplished without negotiation, it is imperative that professionals learn how to read other people and communicate effectively, using cutting edge behavior techniques and proven negotiation strategies. Best of all, The Edge Negotiation Group is confident enough to back up its services with a great guarantee. According to a spokesperson, “If you don’t see at least a 10X return on your investment within three months, then we’ll refund every penny.”



About The Edge Negotiation Group

Since 2009, The Edge Negotiation Group has worked with an impressive number of high-profile clients to improve their communication and negotiation skills. It’s the only company that combines the latest in behavioral psychology with modern negotiation theory and techniques to help its clients get the most out of every business transaction. With negotiation training that’s unmatched, The Edge Negotiation Group works with professionals in fields as diverse as sales, merchandising, procurement, and project management. For more detail please visit, www.edgenegotiation.com.