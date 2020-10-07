Andrew King Joins Dry Utility Team at DFM Development Services, LLC

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- DFM Development Services, LLC's ("DFM") Dry Utility Coordination team keeps growing as they welcome new project manager, Andrew King. Andrew is an engineering graduate of the University of Virginia with over 5 years of dry utility experience. He comes to DFM from Washington Gas, where he worked on several large-scale projects, including the MD STRIDE Program, St. Mary's Marketplace Development, and the VDOT I-66/Rte. 15 Interchange Project.



"We are very excited to have Andrew join our growing team. His Washington Gas experience and relationships will increase the level of services we provide to the entire DC Metro Region real estate development community ," commented DFM's Principal, David Muller.



DFM Development Services' dry utility coordination team works with local utility companies like Pepco, Dominion Virginia Power (Dominion Energy), NOVEC, Washington Gas, Verizon, Comcast, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), Century Link, Level 3 Communications, and Cox Communications. Their dry utility services include: Initial Evaluation/Cost Estimates, Subsurface Utility Engineering/Designating, Dry Utility Planning/ Design/Coordination, Demolition Disconnects & Relocations, Pepco Structural Facility Drawings (SFD), Conduit Plan Design, Easement Coordination, and Construction Administration.



With over 15 years of experience in the DC Metro Area, DFM Development Services, LLC's group of qualified professionals knows how to work through the red tape on their clients' projects. Their services include bond management, environmental compliance, dry utility coordination, and permit expediting. DFM takes care of the bureaucracy of real estate development so their clients don't have to.



For more information, please visit www.dfmdevelopment.com