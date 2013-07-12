Andrew Magdy Kamal Launches New Sci-Fi War Game on the Android Market

Tupelo, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Andrew Magdy Kamal created this new game in the android market that is touch sensitive and lets you use your finger to move your allies. This game has many features including multiplayer through google game services. This game's 3D features by the way are beyond the ordinary. You will really be entertained when you buy this gaming app.



This game made by Andrew Magdy Kamal have added physics shooter features, robot wars, and combine that with amazing 3D graphics you have an app for success. The game also has more features then similar games in the market because the robot's ally ability.



The app also allows cellular data to tell you each time it needs an update so there will be many new features, when an app such as this gets updated making the app very vivid in providing the ultimate gaming and 3D gaming experience. Unlike, other apps this app has unlocked mods and more advanced gaming mods in comparing what they have.



Website URL: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wSciFiWarGames&feature=more_from_developer#?t=W251bGwsMSwxLDEwMiwiY29tLndTY2lGaVdhckdhbWVzIl0.



