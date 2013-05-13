UpperCurve Welcomes Andrew Magnani as New Sales Representative

New Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- UpperCurve's newest sales rep, Andrew Magnani states, "I am extremely excited to be working with UpperCurve covering the New York Metro and North New Jersey territory. I have seen many great products come into the dental industry over the last 30 years and the automated dental instrument dryer is a must have for all dental practices."



UpperCurve offers the only "stand alone" dental instrument dryer available to dental offices today. Drying instruments prior to wrapping is an essential step in the cleaning process to prevent rust and corrosion.



Instrument cleaning protocol is one of the most important aspects of maintenance in a dental office. The need to create a safer work environment for staff and patients should be a top priority. The CDC has always recommended the use of automated equipment as a safer means than the manual handling of instruments.



UpperCurve products are distributed through Henry Schein, Benco, Burkhart, Patterson and most other dealers. Henry Schein and Sinclair Dental are distributors in the Canadian market.



UpperCurve, LLC., founded in 2009, manufactures the DryCurve 1000, the only "independent" stand alone automated dental instrument dryer available to dental offices today.



For further information, please visit our website at http://www.uppercurve.com or contact us at (800) 884-9405.



About UpperCurve, LLC.

UpperCurve, LLC., founded in 2009, manufactures the DryCurve 1000, the only "independent" stand alone automated dental instrument dryer available to dental offices today.