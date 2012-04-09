Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Liberal Fix Radio Begins One Hour Format with Guest Green Candidate Andrew Straw Liberal Fix Radio, the latest project from Bimrose Progressive Media, began their longer one hour format with guest, Indiana Green Party candidate Andrew Straw.



Andrew Straw is running for Indiana District 2 House of Representatives on the Green Party ticket. Indiana is one of the more prohibitive states when it comes to running as a third party candidate and Dan and Andrew discuss the obstacles that he has had to face to get on the ballot in Indiana.



For those who are not familiar with the Green Party, the two discuss the Party platform and where the party is headed both in Indiana and across the country.



While we frequently hear about the need for an influential third party, the two party system remains strong. Dan and Mr. Straw discuss the changes that need to be made in order to improve the viability of third party candidates around the country?



Host Dan Bimrose is a Huffington Post contributor as well as the founder of Bimrose Progressive Media and its network of websites devoted to furthering the Progressive agenda.



